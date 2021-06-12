UH men’s track and field team concludes 2021 outdoor season

Houston’s men’s track and field team wrapped up its season Friday night in Eugene, Oregon, finishing with a total of 15 points at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The Cougars 4×100-meter relay team, who entered the finals with the country’s No. 1 ranked time this season, suffered a tough blow as the Cougars dropped the baton on the first exchange between Jordan Booker and Travis Collins. UH ended up finishing eighth in the event with a time of 42.87.

Freshman phenom Shaun Maswanganyi wrapped up his outdoor season as national runner-up in the 100-meter, running a 10.09, and placing third in the 200-meter with a time of 20.10.

Senior Quivell Jordan capped off his senior season running a 50.54 in the 400-meter hurdles finals to earn a ninth-place finish.

Earlier in the week, sophomore Christyan Sampy finished 11th in the pole vault finals, clearing 5.30 meters, and junior Benjamin Okafor took 23rd place in the long jump finals with a leap of 7.18 meters.

[email protected]