UH women’s track and field ends season at NCAA Outdoor Championships

The Houston women’s track and field team capped off its 2021 season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships with a total of two points and a tie for 58th-place finish in the team standings.

The two points were the most points the UH women’s track and field team has scored at the NCAA Outdoor Championships since 2012.

On Saturday, the women’s 4×100 meter relay team grabbed a seventh-place finish in the event final after clocking in a time of 44.29, led by freshman Camille Rutherford and senior Naomi Taylor and graduate students Samiyah Samuels and Tristan Evelyn.

On Thursday, senior Mikaila Martin wrapped her season up by launching a toss of 66.08 meters for a 12th-place finish in the women’s hammer throw final. Martin’s performance earned her All-America Second Team honors, the first Cougar to do so in the women’s hammer throw.

Rutherford earned a 10th-place finish in the women’s 100-meter dash semifinals with a time of 11.40, earning her All-America Second Team yet just missing the cut for the event final.

Graduate student Brianne Bethel trailed Rutherford by less than a tenth of a second, finishing at 11.49 for an 18th-place finish as she received All-America Honorable Mention.

In the women’s long jump finals, Samuels picked up an 18th-place finish with a jump of 6.12 meters to also earn All-America Honorable Mention honors.

The women’s 4×400 meter relay team picked up a 23rd-place finish with a time of 3:39.61 to wrap up Thursday’s events for the Cougars.

