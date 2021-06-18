Moody Towers Dining Commons reopening this fall

UH Dining services announced Moody Towers Dining Commons will be opening back up in Fall 2021, in a tweet on Friday.

Moody was originally closed in August 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic throughout the academic year. Now, the dining commons will open on Aug. 22 with full 24-hour service, for all seven days of the week.

Cougar Woods Dining Commons’ Hours of operation have not yet been finalized.

Updates regarding hours of operation and more dining commons will be on the dining website or @uhfoodie on social media.

[email protected]