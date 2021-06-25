UH set to play series against Virginia during 2022 season

The Houston men’s basketball team will get a series against Virginia, with the Cougars hosting the Cavaliers on Nov. 16 at the Fertitta Center and traveling to Charlottesville, VA, on Dec. 17, 2023 during the 2022 season, head coach Kelvin Sampson announced.

Times and broadcasting networks will be announced at a later date.

“We have always had tremendous respect for Coach Tony Bennett and his team,” Sampson said. “We look forward to the challenge of playing Virginia, one of the top programs in the country.”

The respect was mutual from Virginia.

“We are excited to announce a two-game nonconference series with Houston,” said Virginia head coach Tony Bennett. “Coach Kelvin Sampson has done a great job returning Houston basketball to national prominence. We’re looking forward to a pair of highly-competitive games.”

The series will feature two of the three highest winning programs of the last four years, both made the NCAA Tournament last season and were both amongst the Top 25 ranked teams in the final National Polls in 2021.

Series History Against Virginia

The teams sit even at three a piece in the all-time series against each other, with the last meeting being a 72-54 Virginia win in Charlottesville, on Dec. 9, 1989.

This is the first time since 1988 that the Cavaliers have played in Houston, and the Cougars took that game 81-58 at the Hofheinz Pavilion.

The Cougars sit 2-0 all-time against Virginia at home and will have a chance to improve that in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The most pivotal game in the series came on March 31, 1984, where the Cougars defeated Virginia 49-47 inside the Kingdome in Seattle to advance to the National Championship game for a second consecutive season.

[email protected]