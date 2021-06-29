UH LGBTQ Resource Center celebrates Pride differently this year

June marks Pride month and as it wraps up, UH organizations and students took to social media to commemorate the month of LGBTQ+ celebration.

While Houston’s Pride demonstrations are taking place later in the year this time around, the UH LGBTQ Resource Center celebrates Pride all year round.

The center serves as a hub for LGBTQ+ students, with a full lending library of books and DVDs about a variety of LGBTQ+ topics and content, identity pride and pronoun pins, and condoms.

“Since Houston Pride will be happening later in the year at a date yet to be announced, we will promote and support the Houston area Pride Events as we are able as well,” said Juliann Losey, who serves as the Gender and Sexuality Education Program Manager at the UH LGBTQ Resource Center.

Instead of parades and parties, the school took to social media, with instagram posts, infographics and scholarships for community members.

The center also hosted a number of programs and events around Pride, like information sessions around their scholarship programs and ally training. Most of their events though are expected to happen in the fall.

“We are planning some stellar events for when students return in the fall, so watch for our Ally Tie-Dye, Ice Cream Social and Fun With Make-Up events,” Losey added.

Until then, UH students, staff and faculty can subscribe to their newsletter that has resources for allies, join their discord server and attend the center’s ally training.

“The resource center is a safe, comfortable space for students to hangout and meet people,” Losey said. “As always, the LGBTQ Resource Center is the UH hub for Pride-year round, so we encourage students to stop by.”

[email protected]