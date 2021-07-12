Robert Gasser selected by the Padres in 2021 MLB Draft

Houston left-handed starting pitcher Robert Gasser was selected No. 71 overall by the San Diego Padres in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Gasser’s draft status skyrocketed due to his breakout 2021 season, going from a guy unlikely to even hold down a starting spot in the Cougars rotation to becoming the ace of the pitching staff.

The 6-foot-1-inch southpaw posted a 2.63 ERA with 105 strikeouts in his 85 2/3 innings pitched during his junior campaign.

