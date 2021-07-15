side bar
logo
Friday, July 16, 2021

News

SGA takes a stand against Texas’ voter suppression bills

By July 15, 2021

A line of voting booths with Texas flags on them, reading "vote" under the flags

Gerald Sastra/The Cougar

In a quick special session, the Student Government Association Senate passed a resolution opposing voting laws the Texas Legislature is attempting to pass in its own special session. 

Texas lawmakers called a special session only a month after the conclusion of their regular session, to attempt to pass laws restricting voting practices like drive-thru voting, 24-hour voting and some voter ID and registration laws.

The SGA Senate called a special session to pass a resolution opposing House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1 in the 87th session of the Texas Legislature. 

“Every American should be allowed to exercise their vote, and yet, we see attempts like SB1 and HB3 that enforce barriers around that process,” said Director of External Affairs David Nguyen, who co-authored the bill.

The resolution, which passed with 8-1 with 4 absences, will now allow SGA to push the UH administration to discourage the passage of the two bills in the legislature, along with other SGA’s around the state. 

“This is simply an abuse of the free democratic process for partisan, political gain,” Nguyen added, “They’re trying to find loopholes to oppress innocent voters in our system in the name of election integrity or fraud. We must take a stand against it.”

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑