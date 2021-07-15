SGA takes a stand against Texas’ voter suppression bills

In a quick special session, the Student Government Association Senate passed a resolution opposing voting laws the Texas Legislature is attempting to pass in its own special session.

Texas lawmakers called a special session only a month after the conclusion of their regular session, to attempt to pass laws restricting voting practices like drive-thru voting, 24-hour voting and some voter ID and registration laws.

The SGA Senate called a special session to pass a resolution opposing House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1 in the 87th session of the Texas Legislature.

“Every American should be allowed to exercise their vote, and yet, we see attempts like SB1 and HB3 that enforce barriers around that process,” said Director of External Affairs David Nguyen, who co-authored the bill.

The resolution, which passed with 8-1 with 4 absences, will now allow SGA to push the UH administration to discourage the passage of the two bills in the legislature, along with other SGA’s around the state.

“This is simply an abuse of the free democratic process for partisan, political gain,” Nguyen added, “They’re trying to find loopholes to oppress innocent voters in our system in the name of election integrity or fraud. We must take a stand against it.”

