Dining commons, retail locations to expand this fall

UH Dining is reopening some of its previously closed locations this fall.

As part of UH’s reopening process, Moody Towers and Cougar Woods Dining Commons will open, allowing students to sit and eat among each other with safety measures in place.

Moody Towers Dining Commons will reopen Aug. 22 for daily dining, while Cougar Woods Dining Commons is set to open with supplementary hours.

In addition to the dining commons being available, retail restaurants anticipate their return to campus.

Last year, some restaurants on campus temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their closure subjected students to a limited number of restaurants, such as Chick-Fil-A, Panda Express, Mondo Subs and Starbucks.

However, the swift return of additional restaurants, such as Einstein Bros. Bagels in Philip Guthrie Hoffman Hall and McAlister’s Deli in the Welcome Center, leaves students like philosophy senior Stephani Torres with relief.

“I honestly think it’s a great idea to reopen the restaurants, but with cautious measures of course,” Torres said. “As more classes are face to face this upcoming semester, a lot of students will encounter days where they forget to pack their lunch and will need to purchase food.”

“Having these restaurants open will avoid hangry and starving students, Torres continued. “I do feel the same about dining halls as most students, like myself, like to study and eat in a different area that is not (our) room(s).”

Torres notes a change in scenery is a popular way for students to study and explore UH to build a relationship with the campus.

“Definitely find time and explore around campus,” Torres said. “Find hidden gems for secret eating and studying spots. If eating between classes, plan accordingly when finding a place that gives enough time to get to the next class. If the food spots are not all that great, I highly suggest packing lunch, and yes, there are microwaves everywhere.”

As a member of the Student Government Association, Torres hopes to implement additional restaurants on campus and encourages students’ input.

“If there are other restaurants students have in mind to add to campus, I encourage them to ask a fellow Student Government Association member on how we can achieve getting more options on campus,” Torres said.

As for places for incoming students to try on campus, Torres recommends Pink’s Pizza and The Nook Cafe near the Law Center for their hunger needs.

“While I’m excited for Chick-Fil-A, I’m more excited to get back to Pink’s Pizza and enjoy a drink after a day full of classes,” she said. “My favorite thing to order, of course, is a slice of pepperoni and Italian sausage pizza with a beer. The vibes at Pink’s Pizza are chill and a great hang-out place to enjoy time away from classes while on campus.”

“Oh, and for sure the out The Nook Cafe by the law school on campus,” Torres continues. “The coffee is great, and be sure to have a warm chocolate chip cookie. It is my go-to spot to study and snack.”

