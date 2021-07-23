Smoke triggers fire alarm in Student Center South

Fire alarms in Student Center South sounded at around 8:45 a.m. due to smoke accumulating in the McDonald’s kitchen.

A McDonald’s employee was cleaning the grill, but the vent hood wasn’t working to clear the smoke was the trigger to the alarm, according to media relations director Chris Stipes.

The fire alarm was triggered, halting activities in the student center and the Houston Fire Department responded at 8:55 a.m.

There were no injuries, operations resumed at 9:10 a.m.

