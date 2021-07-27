UH volleyball releases 2021 schedule

As the upcoming college volleyball season looms closer, Houston volleyball announced its 2021 schedule Monday morning.

The Cougars enter 2021 with lots of positive momentum to build on after winning the 2020 American Athletic Conference West Division title.

UH’s schedule features a lineup of non-conference opponents to open up the season highlighted by Lipscomb, who UH takes will meet on Aug. 27 to open up its season, Oregon State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Alabama.

“Our schedule this season is one that will set us up to achieve our goals later in the year,” Rehr said. “Facing teams from the Pac 12, Big 12 and SEC will not only make our team stronger but also prepare us for our journey to compete for a conference title.”

13 of the team’s 32 total matches will be held at Fertitta Center, which will return to full capacity.

The five Cougars named to the All-Conference teams last season will be returning, including sophomore setter Annie Cooke, who was named the 2021 American Setter, freshman of the year, the outside hitter pair of junior Abbie Jackson and senior Kortlyn Henderson, senior libero Kortlyn Henderson and junior middle blocker Rachel Tullos

Rehr, who enters his third season as the Cougars head coach, has made a significant impact in his first two years and the 2021 season will be a major opportunity for UH volleyball to take another step forward as a program.

