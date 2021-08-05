UH, H-E-B partner to distribute J&J vaccines

UH is partnering with H-E-B pharmacy to distribute Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on campus.

The vaccine is available to all students, faculty and staff for free on Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“If you have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, this is an excellent opportunity to gain protection from the virus, and it takes just one shot,” said Dr. Suzy Harrington, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs for Health & Well-Being in an email to students on Thursday.

Registration for the vaccination clinic can be done through the school and H-E-B’s registration form. To get an appointment with the school, choose “J&J/Janssen” as the vaccine manufacturer on the registration page.

For those who are unable to go to this vaccination clinic, the state’s vaccine resource finder and UH’s COVID-19 vaccine information page have information on booking a vaccination appointment near you.

