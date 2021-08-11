Incentives offered to encourage UH students, staff to get vaccinated

Students, staff and faculty of the UH community were presented with a COVID-19 vaccination and testing incentives program in a statement sent out earlier today.

The new Cougar Vaccination Incentive Program allows students who voluntarily participate to receive $50 in ShastaBUCKS that can be used with their Cougar Card at the Campus Store, on-campus dining locations and select off-campus businesses.

Vice president for student affairs Richard Walker expressed the desire of the UH community to be as safe as possible this upcoming semester, given 78 percent of courses will be delivered face-to-face.

“We look forward to welcoming our students back to campus on August 23 and returning to the face-to-face activities that we celebrate as part of our University of Houston tradition,” Walker said.

Other incentives for participating students include two semesters of paid tuition and fees awarded to one student, one semester of paid tuition and fees awarded to two students and 2021-22 student-zoned parking passes awarded to five students.

UH faculty and staff who participate in the vaccination program will receive $50 in ShastaBUCKS, and 10 randomly selected participants will have their 2021-22 faculty/staff permits paid for.

Students and staff who have received their vaccination can upload their information after logging in to AccessUH and clicking on the Cougar Vaccination Incentive Program icon.

For those wanting to be vaccinated, UH will be offering a vaccination clinic on campus Monday Aug. 16.

More information about locating vaccination locations can be found at Texas Health and Human Services.

The Cougar Testing Incentive Program awards students, faculty and staff $2 credit for each complete test at the on-campus Curative testing kiosk, located in front of Student Center South, as ShastaBUCKS or Cougar Cash.

“The data suggests that vaccination remains the best intervention for reliable protection,” Walker said. “If you have already been vaccinated, thank you. If you have not, I sincerely ask that you familiarize yourself with the pertinent information, consult with your doctor, and seriously consider being vaccinated.”

[email protected]