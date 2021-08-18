UH Dining introduces new options for Fall 2021

UH dining is introducing new dining options, as well as bringing back old ones that were closed due to the pandemic in previous semesters.

In an announcement on their social media accounts, UH dining services mentioned the opening of new restaurants and coffee spots around campus — like Asado’s Burritos and Bowls and two new brew bars.

Asado will be replacing Freshii’s in Student Center South. The incoming brew bars will be located in Farrish Hall and the Insperity Building.

Other restaurants being replaced include Subway in University Lofts, which will be transformed into Wild Blue, a restaurant serving fresh sushi and power bowls.

McAlisters will be making a comeback to the Welcome Center, along with food trucks across campus. A full schedule of which food trucks will be available where and when, on the UH dining website.

In terms of retail dining, a new app will launch in collaboration with Starbucks locations on campus called Starbucks Connect. The app will allow students to use their Starbucks app to pay for menu items and collect points.

In addition, two new robots will be joining the fleet of current ones at UH Dining — their salad and cereal robots.

“It’s really going to enhance the guest experience,” said District Marketing Manager for Chartwells Alexcis Mendoza in the IGTV announcement.

