Freshman power UH soccer to season opening win

UH soccer kicked off its 2021 season in style, defeating Oklahoma 3-1 Thursday night at Carl Lewis International Complex.

Redshirt freshman Ava Alaniz got the scoring started for the Cougars, putting a ball from redshirt freshman Caitlyn Matthews in the back of the net in the 18th minute to give UH the early lead.

After Oklahoma leveled things near the end of the first half, UH came out of the locker room and quickly regained the lead on a 64th-minute goal by redshirt freshman Adriana Hutson off a perfect cross from fellow redshirt freshman Nadia Kamassah.

Yet another redshirt freshman, this time Cordelia Cross, came up big as Cross put the nail in the coffin just minutes after Hutson’s goal to give the Cougars a comfortable two-goal cushion.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Mikaela Garcia kept a clean sheet in the second half, securing UH opening up its season in the win column.

[email protected]