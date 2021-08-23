UH soccer wins extra time thriller against McNeese State

Redshirt freshman Nadia Kamassah was the hero for UH soccer on Sunday night, sending a ball into the back of the net with just under five minutes left in the first period of extra time to lift the Cougars over McNeese State 2-1.

After falling behind 1-0 in the 67th minute, freshman Anna Reysa came up big for UH in the 79th minute, leveling the game at one on a goal assisted by graduate student Zionah Browne and senior Jazmin Grant.

Reysa’s goal sent the match into a golden-goal style extra time which ended with Kamassah’s game winning goal to help the Cougars improve to 2-0 on the young season.

UH outshot McNeese 22-3 in the contest and improved to 7-0 against McNeese in program history.

