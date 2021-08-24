It’s more important than ever to get vaccinated against COVID-19

In order to combat the COVID-19 delta variant, everyone who is able to, must get vaccinated.

Just as our country thought it was out of the woods in this pandemic, the deadly delta variant of the coronavirus made itself known to the world. Despite the fact that this variant spreads faster, infects more people and can cause more profound and dangerous symptoms than the initial strain of coronavirus, some people still refuse to mask up and get vaccinated.

However, the coronavirus vaccine is invaluable in combating this disease, and can allow us to return to our normal lives.

According to the Texas Department of Health Services, COVID-19 cases are up 92 percent in the state of Texas, with 75 percent of the infections being caused by the delta variant. Unsurprisingly, those who are unvaccinated are most likely to be affected by the disease, thereby spreading it to others. This is extremely dangerous, given the risks this variant imposes on us.

While the simple solution would be to simply get the COVID-19 vaccine, many people in the state of Texas refuse to get it because they do not want to be forced into it. However, in regards to public health, doing the right thing for your community should not be considered forceful. It is simply a means of protecting others and ensuring safety. The current coronavirus vaccine is still effective against the delta variant and will help us more than harm us in the long-term.

While it is still possible to be infected with COVID-19 while vaccinated, the risks for severe symptoms and passing the disease onto others is significantly lower. There is no rational reason for most people to opt out of taking the vaccine.

Most importantly, getting vaccinated is the key to not only protecting ourselves, but also others. The devastation that struck the world in the beginning of the pandemic was unfamiliar to any other we had experienced in our lifetimes. We don’t want to keep that devastation going. Thankfully, the University has created many opportunities for students to get vaccinated.

Refusing the vaccine will only lead to higher infections, and possibly new, more deadly variants of the coronavirus. Although we are kept at distance with oceans, land and political boundaries, we share one world, and it is up to us as human beings to make sure the world is a safe and healthy place for all.

Sumera Siddiqi is a liberal studies freshman who can be reached at [email protected]