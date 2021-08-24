Look book: First day of school outfits

Students came back to campus in style this semester. After a year of online learning, students are showing off the fits that have been hiding in their closets during social distancing periods.

From dresses to flowy shirts and even casual sweatpants, students returned to UH with statement pieces that show off they’re ready to combat this unusual school year.

Here’s what some students wore on their first day back to in-person learning in a back-to-school look book:

Kurtis Deschamps, mechanical engineering senior. | Haya Panjwani/The Cougar Sami Shahed and Omar Alkhoja, mechanical engineering seniors. | Haya Panjwani/The Cougar Malak Ismail, biology sophomore. | Haya Panjwani/The Cougar Erase Zeynu, architecture freshman. | Haya Panjwani/The Cougar Vy Le, graphic design freshman. | Haya Panjwani/The Cougar John Nguyen, management information systems and entrepreneurship senior. | Haya Panjwani/The Cougar Nahom Girmai, business freshman. | Haya Panjwani/The Cougar Christine Ngo, biology sophomore. | Haya Panjwani/The Cougar Sofia Lopez, teaching & learning freshman. | Haya Panjwani/The Cougar

