Quentin Grimes, other former UH stars make NBA Summer League Debuts

Former Houston stars Quentin Grimes, DeJon Jarreau and Nate Hinton made their NBA Summer League debuts this August in Las Vegas, Nevada, with hopes of proving they belong on an NBA roster.

Initial expectations varied from player to player, here’s how the former Cougars fared in their first go at Summer League action.

Quentin Grimes

Grimes was drafted 25th overall by the New York Knicks and had high expectations set on him coming into the Summer League. Despite the slow start, he lived up to them.

Through the first three games, Grimes was quiet, averaging just over 7.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on a mere 26 percent shooting from the field.

After a slow start, Grimes turned things around over his final three games as the first-round sharpshooter was lights-out, showing why the Knicks were so high on him.

Grimes totaled 15, 28 and 26 points in the final three games highlighted by knocking down a combined 15 3-pointers in those contests.

The former Cougar brought his six-game averages up to 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists per game, all while shooting 40.7 percent from deep.

The Woodlands native proved not only could he compete at an NBA level, but also get over a few rough games and bounce back when the team needs it most.

Grimes is expected to make the Knicks roster and make his NBA debut on Oct. 20 against the Boston Celtics in Madison Square Garden.

DeJon Jarreau

Jarreau’s NBA Summer League showing was one to talk about as well, not only for his performance but because he was not guaranteed an NBA roster spot after the tournament.

The resilient guard from Louisiana went undrafted but was quickly offered a deal by the Miami Heat. Here he will play on the Summer League team with hopes of sticking around.

Despite missing the first two games due to a thigh contusion, Jarreau proved he could play, stuffing the stat sheet in nearly every game he was in.

Used as a point guard primarily, Jarreau averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists along with 1.4 steals per game.

The undrafted free agent’s best game came against the Atlanta Hawks Summer League team, where he posted 14 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.

Despite spending the summer with Miami, it was reported Jarreau signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Nate Hinton

Former UH guard Nate Hinton made a Summer League debut after completing his first season in the NBA as a two-way player for the Dallas Mavericks in 2020.

Like Jarreau, Hinton was also undrafted.

Hinton had a slow showing, averaging 7.8 points, 6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game with the stat sticking out the most being the 1.4 steals he averaged over the five games played.

The newly-signed guard had a rough shooting affair as well, shooting 31 percent from the field overall and 21 percent from three.

Despite the rough showing in the Summer League for Hinton, it is likely he will remain with Dallas as a two-way player. There he can further his development in both the NBA and the G League.

Hinton has already appeared in 21 NBA games in his short career so far, but whether he gets more NBA action is up to how he develops in the coming season.

