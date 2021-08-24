UH men’s basketball reveals non-conference schedule

The Houston men’s basketball program announced the non-conference portion of its 2021-22 season schedule, highlighted by matchups against Virginia, Alabama and Oklahoma State.

Following an exhibition game against Montana Tech on Nov. 6, the Cougars open up non-conference play at Fertitta Center against Hofstra on Nov. 9.

UH then hosts on in-town rival Rice on Nov. 12.

Virginia comes to town Nov. 16, to set up a marquee matchup between two of the country’s top programs in recent years with the Cavaliers being the 2019 national champions and the Cougars coming off a 2020 Final Four run.

UH will travel to Maui over Thanksgiving to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational from Nov. 22-24. The Cougars will meet Butler in the opening round of the tournament.

Following the trip to Maui, UH returns home to host Northwestern State, Bryant and Alcorn State.

The Cougars first true road game comes on Dec. 11 as the Cougars travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide.

UH then returns home to take on Louisiana before traveling up the road to Fort Worth to take on Oklahoma State at Dickies Arena on Dec. 18.

The Cougars close out non-conference play at home against Texas State on Dec. 22.

Eight of these 13 non-conference matchups will take place at Fertitta Center where UH has won its last 25 home games, including going 15-0 in 2020-21.

