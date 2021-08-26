UH Go introduces new in-app grading portal

The UH Go app will now include a grade center, where students can use the app to view their grades in one place.

The new feature called the Grade Center module was introduced in an email from Provost Paula Myvrick Short on Thursday morning,

“Instead of going to three different online sources to view your grades, the Grade Center aggregates current grades from Blackboard, CASA, and myUH into one place for you to view them,” Short said in her email.

The app will include all types of grades, like quizzes, homework assignments and midterms. Grades will be updated every four hours in the app.

UH Go is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

