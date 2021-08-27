UH endowment fund surpasses $1B

The UH System endowment fund has exceeded $1 billion, as announced at the quarterly Board of Regents meeting on Thursday.

The Endowment Management Committee Report presented at the meeting and revealed the UH System budget now exceeds $2 million.

NEPC, LLC. representative Wyatt Crumpler is an investment consultant for the University. Crumpler claimed this second quarter of the fiscal year was very successful for UH.

“From a performance standpoint, it’s been a very, very good quarter,” Crumpler said. “This is well ahead of what our original benchmark was, and needless to say, this is a great milestone.”

The report also noted key market themes, including the emergence of COVID-19 vaccines, and how vaccinations have affected the University’s finances, allowing progress to this extent.

Chancellor Renu Khator shared the news with the University community via Twitter.

