UH soccer ties with Stephen F. Austin to remain undefeated

After a lightning delay and two extra time periods, UH women’s soccer team’s late-night match against Stephen F. Austin at the Carl Lewis International Complex ended in a 4-4 draw.

The Cougars struck in the first 20 minutes as graduate student forward Zionah Browne scored on an assist from senior forward Jazmin Grant.

Almost immediately after Browne’s score, the Lumberjacks answered back as freshman midfielder Jayme Bailey tied the game up with a 24th-minute goal.

The two teams finished the half tied up at one apiece before the game was delayed by lightning. The play resumed a little over an hour later.

After the delay, back and forth continued with redshirt freshman midfielder Caitlyn Matthews kicking one to the back of the net off of an assist from Browne just before the 54-minute mark.

Once again, the Lumberjacks responded to the Cougars’ goal with a score of their own just 30 seconds later.

The Cougars eventually got the lead back in the 68th minute.

SFA responded with goals in the 84th and 86th minutes to take a 4-3 lead.

In the 87th minute, sophomore midfielder Madison Gear scored the tying goal. Time then expired in regulation to force extra time in golden goal-style.

After two extra time periods passed, the game ultimately ended in a tie, making it the second tie the two schools have had against each other.

UH women’s soccer team moves to 2-0-1 on the season and will take on Houston Baptist on Sunday at the Carl Lewis International Complex. The game can be viewed on ESPN+.

