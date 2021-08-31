UIT discovers issue with UH Wi-Fi, replaces network

University Information Technology found an issue with the UH Wi-Fi network last Monday and are still monitoring the network’s performance.

In an email to students and staff, UIT said some students, faculty and staff were dropped from the network and weren’t able to reconnect for a few minutes.

Out of 84,000 devices that were on the network that day, only a few experienced difficulty connecting.

UIT said it troubleshooted the issue and temporarily alleviated the issue while engineers delved into the software.

Over the weekend the network was restarted and new changes were implemented, such as the “UHWireless” network being replaced with “UHGuest.”

The UHSecure network hasn’t changed and is still recommended for students, faculty and staff to use in order to allow access to all UH information systems.

UHSecure can be accessed using your Cougarnet ID and password.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this network disruption has caused,” said Assistant Vice President for Technology Services and Support David Johnson. “UIT and the manufacturer will continue to monitor performance this week and have planned to implement upgrades to the network software in the coming weeks.”

[email protected]