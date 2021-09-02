Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccine appointments to be available on campus

In an email to the UH community, College of Medicine Dean Stephen Spann announced that flu vaccines will be available on campus starting Sept. 8.

H-E-B pharmacists will be present at the on-campus clinics providing the shots to students, faculty and staff with the University’s BCBSTX Health Select insurance for free.

“With COVID-19 continuing to spread, it is important not to forget to get your flu shot,” Spann said. “Flu season is right around the corner, and now is the time to protect yourself.”

Faculty and staff under the BCBSTX or other insurance need to bring the proper insurance card and their pharmacy insurance card.

Employees with Medicare Part B that are 65 years and older need to bring their red, white and blue card to the clinic.

Students covered under the University’s BCBSTX insurance need to provide their medical-pharmacy insurance card.

If students are uninsured, there will be a $25 discount rate that can be paid with cash, check, Zelle or Venmo.

Students that are using another insurance plan must bring their insurance and pharmacy card to the clinic.

Moreover, the clinics are administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost to the members of the UH community that haven’t received a vaccination.

Those that want to schedule an appointment need to bring a signed hard copy of the vaccination consent form.

To attend the clinic, you need to confirm that you have no COVID-19 symptoms, perform a pre-vaccination screening and consent to getting your temperature taken.

[email protected]