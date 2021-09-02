UH extends academic soft opening for Fall 2021

UH is extending its original “soft opening” plan for another two weeks, amid safety and welfare concerns around the COVID-19 and the rising delta variant cases.

The announcement came in an email to the University from Provost Paula Myrick Short.

“This decision comes after a careful review of the current pandemic circumstances and the recommendations of public health officials,” Short said in her email. “All academic procedures put in place for instructional delivery at the beginning of the fall semester will be continued for an additional two weeks. We believe this is a reasonable approach to meet our educational mission while taking appropriate precautions.”

Students with questions have been asked to contact their professors, and faculty with questions have been asked to contact their department chairs.

