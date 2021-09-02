UHGuest, UHSecure Wi-Fi services down

Both UHSecure and UHGuest Wi-Fi networks are down on Thursday morning, according to an alert issued by the UH University Information Technology services.

While they work to resolve the issue, UIT advises students, faculty and staff to use the Eduroam Wi-Fi network instead.

“Currently UIT is working with the Wi-Fi vendor to resolve all issues. University Information Technology performed maintenance on the wireless network at the recommendation of our Wi-Fi vendor with the goal of providing optimal services,” UIT wrote on their website.

UH recently recognized an issue the University community was facing in regards to Wi-Fi, and replaced the network earlier this week.

