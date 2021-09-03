UH Soccer defeats Lamar in second straight shut out

UH women’s soccer team blew past yet another opponent Thursday night at Carl Lewis International Complex, defeating Lamar University 3-0 to continue the hot start to the 2021 season.

The Cougars (4-0-1) win over the Cardinals (1-3) gave them win number four to keep the undefeated season alive through five games.

Redshirt freshman Nadia Kamassah got things going almost immediately for UH, scoring the first goal 37 seconds into the match off the assist from graduate forward Zionah Browne.

Scoring slowed down despite many shots being taken through the half and UH went into the break leading 1-0.

The second-half scoring started early, same as the first, this time with senior defender Emma Clarke making a goal in the 47th minute for the Cougars.

Redshirt senior midfielder Mia Brascia was awarded the assist on the goal.

Sophomore forward Janna Singleton scored the final goal late in the 86th minute off another assist from Browne, giving the Cougars the commanding 3-0 lead to close out another dominating win.

Browne currently leads the team with five assists total on the season. Browne has scored or assisted in all but one game this season.

The win gave the Cougars their second straight shut out and haven’t allowed any goals since the SFA match a week ago.

“I was happiest about our clean sheet,” said head coach Diego Bocanegra after the game. “The fact that we were able to keep the clean sheet and get those early goals just made life a lot easier, we could control the tempo of the game.”

The Cougars’ next game against Louisiana Lafayette has been moved to the Carl Lewis International Complex due to the impact of Hurricane Ida. The match will start at 1 p.m.

