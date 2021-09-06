UH soccer blanks Louisiana Lafayette to remain unbeaten

UH soccer team kept on its streak of rolling past opponents on Sunday afternoon, defeating Louisiana Lafayette 2-0 at the Carl Lewis International Complex, after the game was moved due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The Cougars (5-0-1) now hold an undefeated record through six games after the win over the Ragin Cajuns (2-4) and improve their all-time record to 8-0-1 against Louisiana.

UH redshirt freshman forward Nadia Kamassah got the Cougars on the board first in the 34th minute with a goal off an assist from freshman forward Anna Reysa to make it a 1-0 game late in the first half.

This marked Kamassah’s third goal of the year for the Cougar which is now the most on the team.

The single goal was enough to give the Cougars the lead going into the half.

UH senior midfielder and defender Kayla Izaguirre scored the second goal in the second half for the Cougars to make it a 2-0 game in the 68th minute of the game.

Graduate forward Zionah Browne was awarded the assist. Browne has scored or assisted on a goal in five straight matches for the Cougars and leads the team in assists now with six total for the season.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia had seven saves in what was her third clean-sheet of the season. The Cougars haven’t given up a goal in ten days now.

“Most happy about another clean sheet, we went the whole weekend without giving up a goal,” said head coach Diego Bocanegra. “I felt comfortable with our attack, we were able to use a lot of players today and really it was just a grind it out type of day. We’ll enjoy this today and start putting in the work tomorrow getting ready for Rice on Thursday.”

