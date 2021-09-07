UH regents give Renu Khator green light to pursue Big 12 membership

Houston is one step closer to switching conferences after the UH System Board of Regents unanimously voted on Tuesday morning to delegate the authority to pursue Big 12 Conference membership to Chancellor Renu Khator.

“We are asking the Board of Regents to delegate authority to the Chancellor to negotiate and execute documents necessary to affect conference affiliation for the University of Houston,” said UH vice chancellor and senior vice president for administration and finance Raymond Bartlett.

UH is one of the four schools that is expected to receive an invitation to join the Big 12 along with BYU, Cincinnati and UCF.

Big 12 officials are supposed to meet and hold a vote to extend invitations to the four schools as soon as Friday.

“We’re all proud to be Cougars today,” said Board chairman Tilman Fertitta as the session ended.

