Campus Rec extends hours, programs added back

UH Campus Recreation opens back to normal capacity this semester, with more to offer than in previous semesters.

Some programs are making a comeback with increased capacity as well as services that were temporarily unavailable.

“Campus Recreation has transitioned back to our pre-pandemic offerings,” said Campus Recreation Facilities and Operations Director Rachel O’Mara. “We are excited to have students participating with us in a more traditional capacity again.”

The Rec’s hours were extended Aug. 21, opening weekdays at 6 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closing at 8 p.m. on Friday. Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday hours are from noon to 8 p.m.

Services making a comeback this semester include group swimming lessons, intramural soccer, flag football, pickup basketball, small group training programs and outdoor adventure trips.

Renovation projects that took place over the summer include a floor replacement in the Campus Recreation Wellness Center and a roof replacement.

The Gertner Field parking lot was made into another competitive field with lights, helping to support Sports Club and Intramural Sports programs.

Campus Recreation also hopes to finish a project allowing students to utilize their digital Cougar Card for entry versus their physical card.

In regards to COVID-19 safety, O’ Mara said there would be adjustments to account for any concerns.

“Campus Recreation is a managed venue and as such, an operational plan for COVID-19 has been reviewed and approved by the University COVID Events Committee,” O’Mara said.

Heavily trafficked spaces are going to be fogged after hours and checked-out equipment will be disinfected after each use.

Campus Recreation staff have also been trained on COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

O’Mara further said students can help play a role in the mitigation of the virus by adopting personal prevention practices.

“Proper hand hygiene, cough etiquette, stay home if you are sick and we encourage wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible,” O’Mara said.

Despite these policies and practices in place for prevention, some feel uneasy about going back.

Civil engineering senior Manan Bughio said he was excited to visit the recreation center during the first week of classes, but became uneasy when he saw how crowded it was.

“I think there should be limited capacity because (coronavirus) still exists,” Bughio said. “I’ll be excited if they did limited capacity, what I saw on the first day just threw me off.”

