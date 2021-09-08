UH men’s golf finishes 13th at the Marquette Intercollegiate

UH men’s golf team capped off the first competition of the fall season with a 13th-place finish at the Marquette Intercollegiate with a score of 869 (+5) led by graduate student Alexander Frances who posted a score of 214 (-2).

The first day of action saw junior Austyn Reily and freshman Jacob Borow post the best scores of the first round for the Cougars at 73 and a tie for 38th-place.

Frances took one more stroke for a score of 74, leaving him in a tie for 49th-place.

Wichita State transfer and junior Marcus Wochner posted a 75 in his debut with the Cougars, placing him in a tie for 66th, while grad student Andrew Gibson accumulated the first round of play with a score of 76 and a tie for 73rd, as the Cougars sat in 16th on team standings heading into the second round.

On the second day of the tournament, Frances shined with the best score of the day for the Cougars at 67 to boost him up to a tie for 24th-place.

Borow was not far behind, as he posted a 72, placing him in a tie for 47th. Gibson also managed to lower his score from the first round down to a 73, placing him in a tie for 76th.

Reily (t-62nd) and Wochner (88th) finished the second round with scores of 74 and 78 as the Cougars remained in 16th place overall.

On the final day of the competition, it was Wochner who posted the best score of the day shooting a one-under par-71 which tied him for 76th place.

Borrow (t-46th) and Reily (t-51st) both finished with a 73, while Frances (t-29th) and Gibson (t-70th) recorded third-round scores of 73 and 74 to end the third day for the Cougars.

Frances finished the tournament with the only under-par score across all three days of action.

The UH men’s golf team is set to travel to Choudrant, Louisiana to compete in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at the Squire Creek Country Club on Sept. 12-14.

