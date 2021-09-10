UH soccer falls to Rice in low scoring affair

UH soccer’s undefeated start came to an end Thursday as the Cougars took on Rice 1-0 at Holloway Field in a cross-town rivalry.

The Cougars (5-1-1) couldn’t get much going as they came up short 1-0 to the Owls (6-0-1) in a tight contest that featured multiple shots traded despite the low score.

Even with plenty of opportunities to score available for the Cougars, they couldn’t get anything going after obtaining 14 shots off.

Five of the shots were on goal but nothing found the back of the net for UH.

The only goal of the game came from the Owls junior midfielder Delaney Shultz, who scored in the 32nd minute of the game off the assist from senior defender Caleigh Page. This put the Owls ahead for what would be the duration of the game.

Junior goalkeeper Bella Killgore had five saves on the day for Rice while redshirt freshman Mikaela Gracia totaled up nine saves within her 90 minutes in the contest for UH soccer.

The nine saves set a new season-high for Gracia, her previous being the seven she totaled against Louisiana-Lafayette Sunday.

UH’s strong start season still stands despite the loss. The Cougars move to 5-1-1 on the season and will take on Jackson State next in Mississippi for their final road game before heading back to Houston.

