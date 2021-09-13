UH soccer defeats Jackson State in double overtime

UH soccer got back on track Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 win in double overtime over Jackson State for its sixth win on the season.

Freshman midfielder Samantha Wiehe scored the winning goal unassisted for the Cougars in the 100th minute. This was Wiehe’s first goal of the season and of her collegiate career.

The Cougars (6-1-1) continued their strong start to the 2021 season after defeating the Tigers (1-5) in a hard-fought battle, despite the lack of shotmaking from UH.

UH got off 27 shots in the match while allowing just three from Jackson State, neither team made a shot in regulation.

Wiehe’s heroics in the second overtime period finally broke the draw, lifting the Cougars to a 1-0 victory.

Redshirt senior forward Jazmin Grant and redshirt senior midfielder Mia Brascia led the team in shots for the match at six each.

Team captains and senior defenders Emma Clarke and Cassidy Formanek played every minute of the contest, totaling 101 minutes each.

Redshirt Freshman goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia also played 101 minutes while not allowing a goal, making this yet another clean sheet for the reigning American Athletic Conference goalkeeper of the week.

