Monday, September 13, 2021

Administration

UH to close ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

By September 13, 2021

All UH classes and activities will close on Monday at 3 p.m. ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas making landfall.

The announcement came via the UH Alerts service, at 12:42 p.m., and advised the University community to be safe and exercise caution.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Houston between Monday evening, and Tuesday morning.

UH President Renu Khator also advised students to stay safe through a tweet on Monday shortly after the alert went out.

More information about operations on Wednesday onwards will be provided on Tuesday night.

