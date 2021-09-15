Students share mixed feelings after Tropical Storm Nicholas

After Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall on Monday night, UH students had mixed reactions about the storm that canceled campus operations on Tuesday.

UH announced classes would be canceled starting Monday at 3 p.m. through that Tuesday, and most Houston residents recount losing power later that night.

“The power went out Monday morning, so I couldn’t really do work all day,” said exercise science sophomore Gal Machewca.

His power was restored later that day, and compared to past storms, Machewca considers himself lucky.

“I personally wasn’t affected as much as other people, it was just uncomfortable for a while,” Machewca said.

Near campus, students like health junior Gabriela McAndrew also lost power but got it back a few hours later. McAndrew mentioned how this storm was different compared to the winter storm that occurred earlier this year.

“It was like a baby snow-vid, like a baby winter storm except the power came back a lot quicker and it was a lot easier to deal with,” McAndrew said.

The tropical storm turned into a Category 1 hurricane after making landfall Monday. Then, Tropical Storm Nicholas weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday night, according to the New York Times.

Operations at UH have returned back to normal as early as Wednesday. Students who had power outages before said some professors continued to be accommodating in regards to assignment due dates being postponed.

“Some of them have (while) some of them haven’t,” Machewca said. “I feel like most of the teachers are now used to how storms in Houston work.”

