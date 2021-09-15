UH men’s golf finishes seventh at Jim Rivers Invitational

UH men’s golf team traveled to Choudrant, Louisiana to compete in the Jim Rivers Invitational from Sept. 12-14. They finished in a tie for seventh place in the team standings with a score of 871 (+7).

The Cougars started strong on Sunday, holding the top spot in the team standings through the first round of play. Junior Austyn Reily led the way with a score of 69, tieing for fourth-place on the individual leaderboards.

Two other Cougars posted top 20 finishes on day one, with seniors Alexander Frances and Andrew Gibson posting scores of 70 and 71 to take ties for eighth and 17th-place respectively.

Senior Laurence Crea (t-54th) and freshman Jacob Borow (t-73rd) rounded out the first round for UH with scores of 74 and 76.

The second round of action did not match the first day for the Cougars, as UH dropped to a tie for sixth-place.

Frances shaved a stroke off his score from round one, posting a 69 and pushing him up to a tie for fourth.

Gibson’s 72 and Reily’s 74 saw them join together in a tie for 18th-place. Meanwhile, Crea (t-76th) posted a 76 and Borow (t-97th) scored a 77 to cap off day two.

The final round of the tournament saw the Cougars finish in a tie for seventh, with the best score of the day coming from Frances, who shot an even-par to help him finish in a tie on the overall leaderboard.

Reily was the second highest-placed Cougar with a tie for 28th after a score of 74 in his third round, followed by Gibson’s 76 to finish in a tie for 40th-place.

Crea matched his first-round score of 76 to finish in a tie for 66th-place, while Borow posted a 79 and finished in a tie for 101st to round out the tournament for the Cougars.

UH men’s golf next competition will see them travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas where they will compete in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the Blessings Golf Club from Oct. 4-6.

