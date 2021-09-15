UH women’s golf opens season at Sam Golden Invitational

UH women’s golf team teed off its 2021 season at the two-day Sam Golden Invitational, where they finished 10th-place on the team standings with a score of 867 (+3).

In the first two rounds of competition, the Cougars finished in 12th-place with junior Karen Fredgaard leading the way after posting scores of 72 and 68 to set her up in a tie for 16th-place.

Senior Ariana Saenz shot even par in both rounds to place herself in a tie for 16th, while senior Maria Jose Martinez finished tied for 53rd after scoring 73 and 75.

Senior Annie Kim recorded the fourth-best score for the Cougars through two rounds, posting a 74 and 76 to place her in a tie for 63rd while sophomore Delaney Martin finished with scores of 74 and 79 to land in a tie for 73rd heading into the final day of the tournament.

The final round proved to be the best for the Cougars. Fredgaard tallied the lowest score of the day at a 70 to push her up one spot to tie for 15th-place with a total score of 210 (-6).

Saenz had a rough day with a 76, but her pars in both previous rounds kept her steady in a tie for 46th-place with a total score of 220 (+4).

Martinez managed to match her first-round score of 73 and moved up two spots into a tie for 51st with a total score of 221 (+5).

Kim, who posted her tournament-best 71 in the final round, also finished in a tie for 51st at 221 (+5).

Martin also posted a 71 for her best round to finish in a tie for 60th-place with a total score of 224 (+8) to wrap up the tournament for the Cougars.

UH women’s golf next competition takes them on the road to Norman, Oklahoma where they will compete in the Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Club from Sept. 26-27.

