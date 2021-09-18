Live Score: UH hosts Grambling State

Coming off a dominant win over Rice, Houston looks to build a win streak as the Cougars host Grambling State at TDECU Stadium.

Follow along with our live scoring updates throughout the game:

Final: Houston 45, Grambling State 0

UH held Grambling to a mere 102 yards on the game.

Ogbogu finished 14 for 22 for 196 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Dell led the Cougars in receiving with 134 yards and two touchdowns and McCaskill led the way on the ground, rushing for 123 yards and two scores.

Fourth Quarter (6:10) Houston 45, Grambling State 0

After stalling deep in Grambling territory after a 15 play drive, senior kicker Dalton Witherspoon connected on a 22-yard field goal.

Third Quarter (2:03) Houston 42, Grambling State 0

The UH offense continued to pour it on, driving 58 yards in 6 plays capped off by a 1-yard touchdown rush by junior running back Ta”Zhawn Henry.

Third Quarter (7:01) Houston 35, Grambling State 0

Dell added on to his monster night, using some acrobatics to drag his right foot inbounds in the corner of the endzone to secure a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ogbogu.

Third Quarter (11:54) Houston 28, Grambling State 0

It was all McCaskill on UH’s opening drive of the second half as the freshman running back found paydirt from 34 yards out. McCaskill accounted for all 48 yards on the drive for the Cougars.

Half Time: Houston 21, Grambling State 0

The first half was all UH as the Cougars piled up 207 yards of offense compared to the Tigers’ 80.

Ogbogu was 6 for 10 for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Dell led UH in receiving with seven receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. McCaskill rushed for 67 yards and a score.

Second Quarter (5:23): Houston 21, Grambling State 0

After a 37-yard reception from Dell set up the Cougars deep in Grambling territory, freshman running back Alton McCaskill ran up the middle untouched on fourth down and one for a 17-yard score.

This was McCaskill’s fourth touchdown on the season after the running back scored three against Rice last Saturday.

Second Quarter (10:40): Houston 14, Grambling State 0

After the UH defense forced a three-and-out, senior Marcus Jones showed why he is ranked as one of the country’s top returners. Fielding a 37-yard punt, Jones swerved through a multitude of Grambling State defenders, taking it 48 yards to the house.

This marked the second punt return touchdown for Jones as a Cougar.

First Quarter (0:15): Houston 7, Grambling State 0

After starting quarterback Clayton Tune left the game after being shaken up after taking a big hit, junior quarterback Ike Ogbogu took over.

On the Cougars’ fourth drive of the game, Ogbogu connected with sophomore receiver Nathaniel Dell, who made a few people miss to find the endzone from 16 yards out.

