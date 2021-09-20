Fall clothing staples to have in your closet

Long gone are the days of Houston’s hot weather as fall makes its grand return in the coming months.

With temperatures dipping slowly, popular retail stores, like Old Navy and H&M, are gearing up for the upcoming season by presenting their latest fashions for people to wear.

When shopping for a fall wardrobe, every closet deserves the basics.

A complete wardrobe includes fabrics of different colors, prints and textures to create creative outfits based on your sense of style.

Not sure what to have? Here are some fall staples to have in your closet:

Fall hoodies, sweaters and cardigans

Hoodies, sweaters and cardigans are absolute essentials for the upcoming fall months. While the weather will not be as cold as winter, they can help in keeping you warm. Depending on the thickness of the hoodie, sweater or cardigan, they can be worn in other seasons. Additionally, they are great for layering and come in a variety of colors to fit your palate.

Leather jackets

Leather jackets finally have the opportunity to shine again this fall. When paired with a pair of dark wash jeans and a t-shirt, it can help take your outfit to the next level by adding a casual-cool vibe. While wearing a black leather jacket is a classic, they also come in other colors if you’re looking to brighten your closet with a pop of color.

Fall boots and sneakers

Consider getting a pair of boots to wear this fall. The right type of boot is not only stylish but comfortable to walk around. Style your boots with jeans, patterned pants, a dress or even a maxi skirt. However, if you’re not into boots, embrace your inner sneakerhead by wearing sneakers. Super casual and stylish, popular sneaker brands such as Nike, Vans and Converse provide styles for everyone.

Flannel shirts

Nothing screams fall than a flannel shirt. Typically in a solid color or patterned with stripes, a flannel shirt is a classic. Soft to the touch and relaxed in fit, these shirts help in providing warmth during colder days. Versatile in how it can be worn, try wearing it plain or layering it over a t-shirt or under a jacket or scarf of your choice.

Hats

The transition from summer’s straw-brimmed sun hats and visors to fall’s beanies, fuzzy bucket hats, baseball hats and berets. Hats are a great way to keep warm and add flair to your outfit when needed. Aside from helping you accessorize like a pro, hats can also help with hiding away a bad hair day.

