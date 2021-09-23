Ring Week comes to a close, students reflect on class rings

As Ring Week comes to a close, some UH juniors and seniors gear up for graduation by purchasing their class rings and reflecting on their time at UH.

During Ring Week, representatives from Balfour sized future graduates for their class rings and showed them a variety of their UH rings available.

UH undergraduate students who have completed at least 70 college credit hours are qualified to order a ring, graduate students can order one at any time.



For some students, the tradition of getting a class ring isn’t a first time affair, but it’s still an important milestone in their life and college career.



“I’m not the first in my family to get a class ring,” said biotechnology senior Sylvia Blaurock. “However, it still gives me a sense of accomplishment. I am a second-generation Mexican-American, so by me getting a class ring, I hope to continue growing this into a tradition for future generations.”



Economics senior Jonathan Lee said purchasing a class ring will be a symbol of his effort and the dedication he put into getting his bachelor’s degree.



“I am the first in my family to get a college class ring, it means a lot to me,” Lee said. “It gives me a sense of pride that I was able to get it from the university I choose.”

Students who order a class ring before Oct. 15, will be able to participate in the Guarding of the Rings ceremony taking place Dec. 10.

Class rings are placed in Shasta’s habitat at the Houston Zoo to guard them the night before the Ceremony on campus.

During the Ring Ceremony hosted by the UH Alumni Association, students are presented with their rings and given the opportunity to sing the Alma Mater and pose for pictures with Shasta and Sasha.

The Ring Ceremony is set to take place on Dec. 11 on campus.

[email protected]