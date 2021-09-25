Live Score: UH opens AAC play against Navy

Following a shutout win over Grambling State, Houston looks to kickoff AAC play with a win against Navy at TDECU Stadium.

Follow along with our live scoring updates throughout the game:

Final: Houston 28, Navy 20

UH finished with 384 total yards after the second half turnaround, outscoringing the Midshipmen 21-3 in the second half to come away with the win.

Tune finished with 257 yards passing and a touchdown and Henry rushed for 54 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Navy was held to just 64 yards in the second half and could only come away with three points.

Fourth Quarter (6:12): Houston 28, Navy 20

The Midshipmen made it a one possession game after junior kicker Bijan Nichols split the uprights to cap off a 13-play 56-yard drive.

The Midshipmen converted two fourth downs before finally settling for the field goal.

Fourth Quarter (12:08): Houston 28, Navy 17

Following a fumble recovery off a dropped snap and a big reception by Dell, the Cougars scored again off a 1-yard touchdown run by Henry to make it 21 unanswered points.

This was Henry’s second score of the game as well, making him and Jones responsible for the entirety of the team’s points.

Fourth Quarter (14:53): Houston 21, Navy 17

The Cougars capped off a 7-play 84-yard drive with a 47-yard strike from Tune to Jones to put UH ahead for the first time in the game.

This was Jones’ second touchdown of the game, he has one receiving and one from a returned punt, making him the first Cougar since 2011 to have both.

Third Quarter (3:16): Navy 17, Houston 14

After receiving favorable field position from a Midshipmen punt and a pass interference call in the end zone, the Cougars scored off a 2-yard touchdown run from junior running back Ta’Zhawn Henry

This was the first points of the game offensively for the Cougars.

Halftime: Navy 17, Houston 7

An underwhelming half for the Cougars came to an end with time expiring on UH after Tune failed to get out of bounds with just seven seconds left in the half. The mental error by Tune cost the Cougars what would have been a 35-yard field goal attempt.

The Cougars allowed two passes for 56-yards from Arline and the Midshipmen were able to net 224 total yards in the half, they had just 68 yards total in their game a week prior against the Air Force.

Tune completed 8 of his 13 pass attempts for 95 yards, his leading receiver was junior tight end Christian Trahan who had three catches for 58 yards.

Second Quarter (0:52): Navy 17, Houston 7

After converting a fourth down, Arline found Cooper wide open for a second time this game, this time going for 37-yards to set up an easy touchdown for senior fullback Isaac Ruoss to finish the drive.

The completion put Arline ahead of junior quarterback Clayton Tune for total passing yards in the game.

Second Quarter (7:53): Navy 10, Houston 7

The Midshipmen answered the Cougars score with a 30-yard field goal to cap off a 15-play 62-yard drive that took just over eight minutes off the clock.

The drive featured the first passing attempt and completion for the Midshipmen, Arline was able to find senior wide receiver Michael Cooper wide open for a 19-yard gain.

First Quarter (1:35): Navy 7, Houston 7

After stopping the Midshipmen for a second straight drive, the Cougars tied the game up late in the first quarter after senior cornerback Marcus Jones returned a punt for 73 yards for a touchdown.

This is the second week in a row that Jones has returned a punt for a score.

First Quarter (13:57): Navy 7, Houston 0

Navy opened the game up with a 3-play 76-yard drive capped off with a 40-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Xavier Arline.

The Midshipmen wasted no time scoring on the Cougar defense, the drive lasted just over a minute.