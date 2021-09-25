UH soccer dominates Arkansas Pine Bluff on senior night

UH soccer captured its biggest win of the season, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 8-1 on Friday night at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

The Cougars (9-1-1) continue their hot streak to win their ninth game of the season and their fourth win in a row.

UH put the pressure on early, winning three corner kicks in the first twelve minutes.

The first goal of the game came in the 21st minute from UH senior forward Jazmin Grant with an assist from senior forward Natalie Anderson.

The Cougars then scored their second goal in the 40th minute on a spectacular shot from redshirt freshman midfielder Cordelia Cross from the edge of the box, making it 2-0 before halftime.

UH picked up right where it left off in the second half, putting the pressure on the Golden Lions to earn a penalty in the 53rd minute. Graduate student forward Zionah Browne stepped up to take it and put the Cougars ahead 3-0.

Five minutes later in the 58th minute, redshirt freshman forward Adriana Hutson made it 4-0 as she put one past the Golden Lions’ goalkeeper Kailey Wehrmann from inside the box.

The next goal came in the form of an own goal from Golden Lions’ junior defender Bailey Flowers after a deflection from a cross in the 72th minute, adding another score for the Cougars to make it 5-0.

After more pressure from UH, the Cougars made it 6-0 in the 79th minute with a goal from freshman midfielder Kaylee Dressback with an assist from sophomore defender Addie Tate.

One minute later in the 80th minute, the Golden Lions responded with a goal of their own. Golden Lions’ freshman forward Erin Fite put one past the Cougars’ goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia to make it 6-1 to end the shutout.

Six minutes later in the 86th minute, Cougars’ senior defender Morgan Goode made it 7-1 with a sublime strike from near the sideline with an assist from Addie Tate, earning her two assists on the night.

With one minute left in the match, sophomore forward Janna Singleton put one last goal in the back of the net with a left-footed strike to make it 8-1 in the 89th minute.

This marks the Cougars’ highest-scoring game since their 8-0 win against TSU last February.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished the night with 2 shots and 1 corner kick while UH finished with 29 shots and 10 corner kicks.

The Cougars look to carry this momentum into their next game when they face conference-rival USF Thursday in Tampa, Florida.

