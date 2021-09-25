UH volleyball falls to Tulsa in AAC opener

Houston volleyball fell 3-2 to Tulsa in a five-set battle to open American Athletic Conference play Friday night at Fertitta Center.

The Cougars got off to a quick start, with junior outside hitter Abbie Jackson heating up and recording three kills early to give UH a quick 9-5 lead.

Jackson ended the night with 24 kills.

The Cougars continued to pile it on throughout the first set.

A line shot from senior middle blocker Isabel Theut followed by an ace from sophomore libero Kate Georgiades was enough momentum for UH to pull away.

Theut added 12 kills, while Georgiades led the defense with 29 digs.

The Cougars cruised through the first set 25-12

UH played catchup early in the second, but back-to-back kills from Jackson tied the set at 4-4.

The teams traded blows up until a service ace from sophomore setter Annie Cooke, who tallied 36 assists, put the Cougars up 20-18.

But Tulsa gained momentum coming out of the huddle for a 22-20 lead.

The Golden Hurricane fought to a 25-22 second set victory.

The third set saw more back-and-forth action.

A big block from Rachel Tullos sparked some red-hot offense from UH, but Tulsa was quick to respond.

Tullos went on to record six more blocks in the match.

The Cougars were able to create some space after a tip from graduate student middle blocker Bridget Wallenberger gave UH the 15-12 edge.

With a 21-18 lead, the Cougars were not in the clear, as the Golden Hurricane stormed back to take a 24-23 lead.

Tulsa won the third set 25-23.

UH got up 6-1 early in the fourth after a slam from senior outside hitter Kennedy Warren.

Jackson wowed the crowd with an impressive dig using her foot, which led to a kill from Theut and forced a Golden Hurricane timeout at 11-3.

The Cougars continued to dominate until the end of the set, with a 25-14 victory.

In the final set, the Cougars were down 4-0 early. Head coach David Rehr called a timeout in hopes of limiting the damage.

UH finally made it onto the scoreboard, but the Golden Hurricane’s solid defense kept Tulsa ahead by four.

The Cougars rallied back and tied the match at 9 after a kill from Jackson.

The comeback wasn’t enough for UH as Tulsa won 15-12.

