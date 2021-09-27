UH volleyball sweeps Wichita State to improve to 11-3

Houston volleyball swept Wichita State 3-0 Sunday afternoon at Fertitta Center, improving to 11-3 on the season.

UH got off to a 5-2 lead in the first set before Wichita State made a comeback with an attack and then a block to inch closer to a tie. A kill by senior outside hitter Kennedy Warren pushed the Cougars ahead 10-7.

The rest of set one was a close with UH narrowly holding onto a lead throughout.

A serve by senior libero Torie Frederick and a fail attack error by Wichita State helped Houston lead in the bottom of the set 20-13.

A late comeback push by Wichita State fell short as UH the set won set one 25-20.

Junior outside hitter Abbie Jackson led the set with eight kills and sophomore libero Kate Georgiades led with four digs.

UH came out with a slim lead in the top of set two 10-9. The Cougars used a 9-2 run to break away from the Shockers, cruising to a 25-18 set two victory.

In set three, UH jumped out in front 14-10 thanks to kills by Jackson and digs Georgiades.

UH extended its lead to 21-14 before splitting the next eight points to secure a 25-18 set three victory and a 3-0 sweep of the Shockers.

