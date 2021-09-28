UH women’s golf finishes 13th at Schooner Fall Classic

The Houston women’s golf team capped off its performance at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Oklahoma with a 13th-place finish in the team standings with a total of 880 points (+40) led by senior Maria Jose Martinez who tied for 15th at 213 (+3).

The first two rounds were played on day one, as the Cougars stood in a tie for 12th place with North Texas at 587 (+27).

Martinez recorded a 74 in round one, yet bounced back with a 2-under 70 in the second round to place her in a tie for 24th.

Sophomore Delaney Martin had the best first round score of 70, while her second round score of 74 tied her with Martinez in 24th on the individual leaderboards.

Senior Ariana Saenz just missed par on both rounds, posting a 74 and 73 to place her in a tie for 44th.

Junior Annie Kim and sophomore Nicole Abelar struggled to get things going in the first round as Kim finished with 78 and 74 in a tie for 66th-place, while Abelar posted 83 and 79 to finish in 79th to wrap up day one.

The last day proved to be a difficult round for the Cougars as Martinez was the only player to record a score below par on the day with a 69 to boost her up to a tie for 15th.

Saenz’s 76 and Martin’s 79 in round three leveled their scores equal as they finished the tournament in a tie for 54th.

After struggling on the first day of competition, Kim and Abelar bounced back to record the second and third best scores of the round for the Cougars.

Abelar posted a 1-over 73 to place her in a tie for 76th while Kim’s 75 dropped her just two spots into a tie for 68th to end the Cougars’ competition.

The next competition for the Cougars will see them travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas. where they will take part in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at Blessings Golf Club on Oct. 4-6.

