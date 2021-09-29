How to stay organized during midterms

With midterms in full swing, it can seem overwhelming to tackle all of your assignments while trying to set time aside to study for these exams.

Here are a few ways for you to keep your assignments and to-do list organized so you can keep those grades high.

Finishing assignments

Procrastination is a dangerous game to play, so why not finish assignments at least a couple of days before the due date? This can give you enough buffer time in case something comes up with another class.

A good way to keep track of these due dates is to check the class syllabus. Plan for time to go over the assignment rubric and expectations so you can work out when to get a head start on everything.

Write down these due dates on a calendar and that way you have an idea of what’s due for each month. Then you can mark down when there is time to finish those assignments.

For things like essays, plan to start at least two weeks before the due date, submitting it through Turnitin at 11:52 p.m. isn’t as helpful as one might think.

To-do lists

If you’re more of a day-to-day person in finishing assignments, writing a short to-do list might be more beneficial.

If any classes during the day mention an assignment coming up or have one due by the next class, try to finish it the day your professor mentions it.

Another way to go about this is to plan out what small assignments you need to complete during the week.

When to study

As tedious as finishing small assignments may be, try to get these done during the week as early in the day as possible.

If all the small assignments are finished earlier, the more intense study sessions can have more time dedicated to them.

Weekends or evenings are best for going over the chapters from your lectures during the week prior, or if you are ahead in your work, the lectures for the following week.

Setting aside at least two hours for each subject with readings can help get through the chapters covered. This might even help you make a dent in the bigger assignments due during the semester.

Manage your sleep schedule

Set boundaries for yourself when it comes to your sleep schedule.

If you don’t have enough rest, it might be difficult to keep up with the materials covered during lectures and the midterms as they are approaching.

Try to fall asleep at a reasonable hour, before midnight at the latest, and aim for at least 8 hours of sleep.

Although these aren’t all the ways you could keep up with assignments and prepare for midterms, this is a good place to start if you are feeling overwhelmed.

[email protected]