UH volleyball rolls past Tulane in first road conference match

The Houston volleyball team rolled past Tulane in a 3-1 victory to brings its American Athletic Conference record to 2-1.

In the first set, the race to 25 was steady.

The game stayed competitive until UH went on a 4-0 run highlighted by a big swing from junior outside hitter Abbie Jackson brought the score to 13-9.

But Tulane inched its way back up to only trail by one later in the set.

Up 20-19, the Cougars suffered a service error to knot the game at 20. After the Green Wave regained the lead, UH was forced to call a timeout.

Tulane’s momentum was enough to carry it to a 25-23 first set victory.

The Cougars entered the second set strong, with solid defense in the front and back rows paired with Jackson heating up.

It seemed as if UH would run away with the set, sitting at 17-11 when Tulane called another timeout. But the Green Wave slowly fought its way back to shrink the deficit to two.

But the Cougars stayed in control take the set 25-21.

The third set saw the teams go back and forth with the blows, with UH narrowly leading.

The Cougars jumped out to a five-point lead after a setting error from Tulane. A big block from senior middle blocker Isabel Theut put UH ahead 17-11.

From there the Cougars went full speed to win the set 25-17.

After some offensive struggles, UH was down 4-1 early in the fourth set.

The Cougars recovered quickly after big defensive plays to regain the lead. Senior defensive specialist Torie Frederick’s serve caused some difficulties for Tulane, as UH ran away 11-6.

The Green Wave chipped away at the lead with a more efficient offense and taking advantage of errors on the Cougars’ side.

But it wasn’t enough to faze UH, as the Cougars recorded a 25-20 win in the fourth set, taking the match 3-1.

