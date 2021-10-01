UH destroys Tulsa to win fourth game in a row

UH stepped on Tulsa’s throat from the very beginning of the game and never let up, destroying the Golden Hurricane 45-10 Friday night making this the fourth win in a row.

This game had UH football improving to 4-1 on the year and 2-0 in American Athletic Conference play.

Alton McCaskill found paydirt for the sixth time this year as the freshman running back capped off the Cougars’ second drive of the game with a 1-yard touchdown rush to get UH on the board first.

On UH’s next drive, junior receiver Jeremy Singleton caught a screen pass, broke a tackle and was off to the races, making it 47 yards to the endzone for his first touchdown of the season to double the Cougars lead.

After Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin’s mishandled snap on fourth and one in UH territory, the Cougars’ offense took over and remained red hot.

Junior quarterback Clayton Tune connected with sophomore receiver Nathaniel Dell, who made a toe-tapping catch on the sideline to pick up 28 yards. On the very next play, McCaskill took a handoff up the gut 27 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

UH’s domination continued on Tulsa’s next possession as senior cornerback Damarion Williams picked off Brin to once again give the Cougars’ offense a great field position. A 17-yard catch and run by Dell set up McCaskill’s third rushing touchdown of the night, this one from a yard out.

Tulsa’s night continued to worsen when Brin threw an interception for the second consecutive drive as UH junior cornerback Alex Hogan recorded his second interception of the season.

Tulsa got on the board with just over a minute remaining in the first half, turning a Tune interception into three points.

The Cougars picked up right where they left off to begin the second half.

On third down less than a minute into the third quarter, junior linebacker Donavan Mutin got a hand on Brin’s pass which was caught by junior safety Gervarrius Owens and taken 45 yards back to the house.

Senior tight end Seth Green joined in on the fun, catching an 8-yard touchdown pass from Tune on the first play of the fourth quarter, increasing the lead to 42-3.

Tulsa found the endzone for its lone time in with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter on a 41-yard Ezra Naylor III touchdown reception.

Tune finished 17 for 24 passing for 241 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The UH football defense forced three turnovers and recorded nine tackles for a loss, including four sacks.

