Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Sports

UH volleyball sweeps Temple first time in program history

By October 4, 2021

UH volleyball swept Temple for the first time in program history on Sunday afternoon. | Katrina Kujawa/The Cougar

Led by junior outside hitter Abbie Jackson’s 15 kills, Houston volleyball swept Temple on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia to improve to 13-3 on the season.

UH jumped out to an early 11-6 lead in set one. As the set progressed, the Cougars increased the lead over the Owls to 18-11.

Temple gained momentum with a 4-0 scoring run, but a timeout gave Houston the confidence it needed to push through and seal a 25-16 first set victory.

With hopes to even the match at 1-1, Temple kept UH on its toes for the entirety of the second set. The set went back-and-forth with both teams fighting for the lead.

UH held a narrow 16-14 lead in the middle of the set. Temple came back to lead 24-23, one point away from tying the match.

But UH was unfazed, going on a 3-0 scoring run highlighted by a kill by sophomore setter Annie Cooke to take set two 26-24. 

The Owls stayed close with the Cougars to start the third set, trailing 8-7, but UH quickly left Temple in the dust by the middle of set three, increasing the lead to 16-9.

A kill by Jackson furthered UH’s lead to 20-12, ending any hopes Temple had in its comeback effort. UH cruised to a 25-15 set three victory to sweep Temple.

This marked the first time in UH volleyball program had completed a sweep of Temple.

Jackson led the match with 15 kills and sophomore libero Kate Georgiades led with 16 digs. 

[email protected]

Tags: , , , ,


