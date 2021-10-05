Abbie Jackson leads by example for UH volleyball

The accumulation of talent in multiple positions over the years for the Houston volleyball program has been evident in the Cougars’ hot start to the 2021 season. But, no player has shown out on the court more than junior outside hitter Abbie Jackson.

The former American All-Conference First Team member sits third in the nation in total attacks, 23rd in attacks per set, 10th in total points and 17th in total kills, proving again to be one of the most predominant players in the country.

Head coach David Rehr recognizes Jackson’s importance to the team, believing without her on the court there would be a noticeable void.

“She means everything to this team,” Rehr said. “She has so many jobs to do during the game. Without her, we’d be missing something, glaringly.”

Jackson isn’t the typical superstar though Rehr said, describing her rather as a person who leads by example more than with words.

“She’s a quiet leader, she’s not as vocal and she’s not going to challenge anyone verbally,” Rehr said. “She’s more of a ‘follow me, I’ll do the work and you do the work with me.’ She doesn’t act like a prima donna. She doesn’t act like a star. She just wants to be her.”

For Jackson, the motivation comes from within her team and just wanting to do well for them.

“My motivation is just doing it for the person next to me, doing it for my teammates,” Jackson said. “We all came together for a common goal and I’m just doing the best I can.”

Jackson said one of her biggest focuses coming into the season was to be more of a leader, and Rehr has encouraged her to take on a leadership role this year.

“He’s really harped on leadership this year for myself, being more vocal and outwardly into my team,” Jackson said. “He pushes us to our best and to be competitive in the gym.”

Jackson feels work has paid off so far, and her individual numbers along with the rest of the teams show it.

UH volleyball is nearly at the midway point of the season and is currently on pace for the best record in program history as they sit comfortably at 13-3 on the year.

“It’s been a really good start to the season,” Jackson said. “Over the offseason, we built up a really competitive atmosphere, it’s really exciting to see it all pay off.”

